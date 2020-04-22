Courier Capital LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.28. 7,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,804. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5072 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.