Courier Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,813. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

