Courier Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.