Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $142.31. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,362. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.