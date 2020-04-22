Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. 86,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.