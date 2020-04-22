Courier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

