Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,326,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,130,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

