Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. 8,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,553. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

