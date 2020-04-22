Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 726,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,758.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,586. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

