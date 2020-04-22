Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 417,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,984. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

