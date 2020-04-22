Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 644,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,341. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

