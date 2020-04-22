Courier Capital LLC Buys 128 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,534. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

