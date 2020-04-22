Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 179,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

