Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after buying an additional 2,141,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

