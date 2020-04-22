Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 2,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5894 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

