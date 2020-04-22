Courier Capital LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 260.2% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,500,000 after acquiring an additional 104,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 229,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

