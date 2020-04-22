Courier Capital LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,099. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.