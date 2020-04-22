Courier Capital LLC Acquires 411 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

