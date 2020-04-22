Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,950. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

