Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.72 million.
ERO stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,060. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.
