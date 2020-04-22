Cormark Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.72 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

ERO stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.19. The company had a trading volume of 77,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,060. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.