CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -13.27% -2,320.17% -4.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 747 2774 3841 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 29.01%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -683.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.22 billion $73.22 million -30.04

CooTek (Cayman)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) peers beat CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.