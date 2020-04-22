Contrasting Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) & REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Principia Biopharma and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 2 1 3.33

Principia Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.56%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than Principia Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Principia Biopharma and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma N/A -25.58% -23.19% REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -672.45% -108.03% -76.16%

Risk & Volatility

Principia Biopharma has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Principia Biopharma and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma $35.16 million 64.15 -$53.79 million ($2.09) -32.69 REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $6.29 million 38.30 -$42.30 million ($1.40) -4.88

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Principia Biopharma. Principia Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Principia Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Principia Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Principia Biopharma beats REDHILL BIOPHAR/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura. It is also developing PRN2246/SAR442168, an inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating multiple sclerosis (MS) and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation to develop relapsing and progressive MS and other diseases of the CNS. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors. It is also developing YELIVA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma; and is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

