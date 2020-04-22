Contrasting Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

This table compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.52 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -6.18

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 1.33% 1.28% AgroFresh Solutions -35.77% -6.74% -2.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 232.37%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Volatility & Risk

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.