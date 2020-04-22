Contrasting AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and McorpCX (NASDAQ:MCCX)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlarmCom and McorpCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $502.36 million 4.19 $53.33 million $1.35 32.00 McorpCX $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than McorpCX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of AlarmCom shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McorpCX has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlarmCom and McorpCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 2 6 1 2.89 McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlarmCom presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Given AlarmCom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than McorpCX.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and McorpCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 10.66% 19.27% 12.22% McorpCX -23.52% -54.95% -44.49%

Summary

AlarmCom beats McorpCX on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

McorpCX Company Profile

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

