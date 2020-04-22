Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in March

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 6,416,700 shares. Currently, 32.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 201.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

