Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter.

CTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

CTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Task Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.