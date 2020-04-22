Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Compugen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

