Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

