Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 55,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $866,829.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $4,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 22,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.