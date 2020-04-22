Comparing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Celcuity alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Celcuity and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Celcuity presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.00%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.32%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -34.12% -32.56% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and Personalis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -6.94 Personalis $65.21 million 4.47 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -6.67

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Personalis beats Celcuity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.