Comparing ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & Dominion Energy (OTCMKTS:D)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Dominion Energy pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dominion Energy 0 11 4 0 2.27

Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $84.77, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Dominion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.60 $561.35 million N/A N/A Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.87 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.07

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 31.82% 8.74% Dominion Energy 8.74% 12.05% 3.39%

Summary

Dominion Energy beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

