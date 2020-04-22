Comparing Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Service Co. International (OTCMKTS:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Service Co. International and Boyd Group Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Boyd Group Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $48.10, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus price target of $182.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.65%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and Boyd Group Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.08 $369.60 million $1.90 19.52 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 11.44% 20.05% 2.64% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Boyd Group Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 1,481 funeral service locations; and 481 cemeteries, including 286 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

