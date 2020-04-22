Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.