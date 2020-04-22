Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Nomura

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Nomura from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

