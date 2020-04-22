Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146,900. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

