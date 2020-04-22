Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.96

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.96 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 49200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.56.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $280,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

