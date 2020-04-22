Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,422.01

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,422.01 and traded as low as $1,955.50. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $1,955.50, with a volume of 753,927 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,920.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,418.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 286 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). Also, insider Reto Francioni acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,050.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

