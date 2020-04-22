Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.78. Clorox posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.49. The company had a trading volume of 567,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,718. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

