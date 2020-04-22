Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

