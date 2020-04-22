City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CMHY opened at GBX 169.12 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.22. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.62).
City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.