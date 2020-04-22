City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CMHY opened at GBX 169.12 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.22. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.62).

City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

