City Holding to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of City in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

City stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. City has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in City by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in City by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

