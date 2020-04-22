Citrix Systems (CTXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

