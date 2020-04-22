Citigroup Trims EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $100.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

EXAS traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,123. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

