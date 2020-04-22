Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.92. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.57 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

