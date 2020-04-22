Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

