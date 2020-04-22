Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,332,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

