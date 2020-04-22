Citigroup Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

