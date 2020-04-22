Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

