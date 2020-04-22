Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 429,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.