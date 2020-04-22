Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.